Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Yelp worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -202.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.