Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells $4,032,548.52 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 488,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,314. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 185,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 153,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

