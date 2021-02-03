Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells $4,032,548.52 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52.
Shares of YEXT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 488,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,314. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
