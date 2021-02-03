YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.08 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and $1.86 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for about $467.62 or 0.01251076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

