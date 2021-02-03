York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.89

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $18.50. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

