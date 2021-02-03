YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 1,109,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,113,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

