Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. 28,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,309. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

