Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $53.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $55.63 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $215.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

