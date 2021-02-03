Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avnet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.