Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,771,740. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

