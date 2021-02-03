Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,688. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $5,021,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

