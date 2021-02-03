Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

