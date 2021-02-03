Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.95. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

