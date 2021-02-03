Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report sales of $473.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.50 million to $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,933 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 484,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 618.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

