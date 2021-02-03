Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $164.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $631.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $157.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

