Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,457. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

