Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $378.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.41 million to $378.76 million. Atlas posted sales of $288.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

