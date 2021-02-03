Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.77. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,826. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.