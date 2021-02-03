Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post sales of $398.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.60 million and the lowest is $393.08 million. ICF International posted sales of $396.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.