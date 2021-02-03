Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

