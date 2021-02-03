Zacks: Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

OSK opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

