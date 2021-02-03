Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $5,199,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,418,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,292,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,951. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

