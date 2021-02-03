Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,258,000 after acquiring an additional 338,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

