Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $40,404,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.