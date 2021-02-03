Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.
NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.
