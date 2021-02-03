Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

