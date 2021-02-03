Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

