Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $306.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.28 million and the lowest is $292.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $223.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $831.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $842.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $948.88 million, with estimates ranging from $915.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

