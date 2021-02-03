Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $78.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $86.90 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $279.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

RUTH opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

