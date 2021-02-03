Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.