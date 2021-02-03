Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,286,000.

LESL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 69.93.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.