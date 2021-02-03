Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $208.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $201.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $816.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.50 million to $833.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.57 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $842.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.