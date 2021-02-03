Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $199.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $206.28 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $226.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,608.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,655 shares of company stock valued at $10,844,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

