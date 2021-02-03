Zacks: Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in UGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,409,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 821,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

