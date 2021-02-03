Zano (ZANO) 1-Day Volume Tops $54,368.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $54,368.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00239286 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,525,476 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,976 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

