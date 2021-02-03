ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Cap of $677,186.18

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One ZCore token can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $677,186.18 and $866.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,740,923 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

