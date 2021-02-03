Zealium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Zealium token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $11,850.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018313 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,531 tokens. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.