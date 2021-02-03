Zebi Token (ZEBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,040.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $697,184.84 and $3,040.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 796,247,843 coins and its circulating supply is 500,491,125 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

