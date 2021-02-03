Zel Hits 1-Day Volume of $774,824.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $774,824.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00249289 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00098465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,108,500 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.