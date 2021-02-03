Zen Protocol (ZP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $516.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $825,750.80 and approximately $516.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00447111 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00161334 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

