ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Up 212.8% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 212.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.