Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,295.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $235,394.22 and $3,295.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00878014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.79 or 0.04614125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Zeusshield is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

