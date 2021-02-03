Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Zeusshield has a market cap of $217,112.05 and approximately $2,151.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.