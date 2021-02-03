Zilliqa Tops One Day Volume of $137.27 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $858.69 million and $137.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00098001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002899 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,201,444,472 coins and its circulating supply is 10,909,977,319 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.