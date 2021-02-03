Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $153.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $941,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 735,888 shares of company stock valued at $82,349,216. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

