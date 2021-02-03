Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,888 shares of company stock worth $82,349,216. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

