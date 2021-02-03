Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

