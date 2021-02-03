ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $17,475.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,416 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

