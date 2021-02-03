ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $1.52

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00236665 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

