Zloadr Price Reaches $0.0101 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $54,673.91 and $68,936.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

