Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 5.2%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 4,823,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,205,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZSAN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth $44,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth $734,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.