Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,993.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 88.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $75,489.79 and approximately $13,993.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00239286 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.